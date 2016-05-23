BRIEF-Shanda Media Ltd reports 11.7 pct stake in Lending Club - SEC filing

May 23 Shanda Media Limited -
* Shanda Media Limited reports 11.7 pct Stake in Lending
Club Corp as of May 11 - SEC filing
* Shanda Media Limited says acquired the securities in
Lending Club because it believes that they represented an
attractive investment opportunity
* Shanda Media says it may seek to engage in discussions
with the Lending Club board, and/or other stockholders
concerning co's business, operations, future plans
* May engage legal, financial advisors to assist Lending
Club in review, may evaluate strategic alternatives that may be
available in future
