BRIEF-Shanda Media Ltd reports 11.7 pct stake in Lending Club - SEC filing

May 23 Shanda Media Limited -

* Shanda Media Limited reports 11.7 pct Stake in Lending Club Corp as of May 11 - SEC filing

* Shanda Media Limited says acquired the securities in Lending Club because it believes that they represented an attractive investment opportunity

* Shanda Media says it may seek to engage in discussions with the Lending Club board, and/or other stockholders concerning co's business, operations, future plans

* May engage legal, financial advisors to assist Lending Club in review, may evaluate strategic alternatives that may be available in future