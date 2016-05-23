BRIEF-Parsley Energy acquires mineral rights in Southern Delaware basin

May 23 Parsley Energy Inc

* Parsley energy announces acquisition of mineral rights in southern delaware basin

* Parsley energy inc says deal valued at $280.5 million in cash

* Intends to finance acquisition through debt and equity issuances announced concurrently with announcement of acquisition

* Purchase of additional working interests in company's leasehold in pecos,reeves counties totaling 885 net acres for $9.0 million in cash

* Parsley energy inc says estimated net current production associated with acquired mineral rights is about 280 barrels of oil equivalent per day