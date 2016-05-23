版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-J.P. Morgan private bank lays off nearly 100 employees- WSJ

May 23 (Reuters) -

* J.P. Morgan private bank lays off nearly 100 employees- WSJ, citing sources

Source (on.wsj.com/1Xsp5l3)

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

