版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 07:02 BJT

BRIEF-Petroleum Independent & Exploration says disappointed with Interoil's board

May 23 Petroleum Independent & Exploration:

* It & Interoil ex-ceo expressed disappointment that Interoil board showed lack of alignment with interests of Interoil shareholders

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐