BRIEF-Petroleum Independent & Exploration says disappointed with Interoil's board

May 23 (Reuters) -

* Petroleum Independent & Exploration says disappointed with Interoil's board for approving proposed bid by Oil Search Ltd

* Petroleum Independent & Exploration Says Interoil's Ex CEO Mulacek also expressed disappointment over Interoil board's decision

