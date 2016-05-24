版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 12:52 BJT

BRIEF-Galenica: Vifor Pharma expands ESA product portfolio

May 24 Galenica AG :

* Vifor Pharma, a company of the Galenica group, expands ESA product portfolio with rights to commercialise Pfizer'S proposed epoetin alfa biosimilar, Retacrit, in the US dialysis market Source text - bit.ly/1TIrOWp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐