瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 12:55 BJT

BRIEF-Galenica decides to appoint new CEO for Vifor Pharma

May 24 Galenica AG :

* Vifor Pharma to further strengthen company management to ensure continued strong growth

* Galenica Board of Directors has decided to further strengthen the management of Vifor Pharma by appointing a new CEO and the recruitment process has been initiated

* Galenica group will be divided once the new CEO of Vifor Pharma has been appointed and settled into their role

* Galenica anticipates that the division will be completed no later than the end of 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1qGaw0u Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

