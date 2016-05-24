BRIEF-Galenica decides to appoint new CEO for Vifor Pharma

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
May 24 Galenica AG :
* Vifor Pharma to further strengthen company management to ensure continued strong growth
* Galenica Board of Directors has decided to further strengthen the management of Vifor Pharma by appointing a new CEO and the recruitment process has been initiated
* Galenica group will be divided once the new CEO of Vifor Pharma has been appointed and settled into their role
* Galenica anticipates that the division will be completed no later than the end of 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1qGaw0u Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: