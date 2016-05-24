版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 13:29 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis: Sandoz' biosimilar rituximab regulatory submission accepted by European Medicines Agency

May 24 Novartis AG :

* Sandoz' biosimilar rituximab regulatory submission accepted by European Medicines Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐