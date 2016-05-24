版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 13:39 BJT

BRIEF-Aventron acquires 18 megawatt wind park in Italy

May 24 Aventron :

* Aventron (Kleinkraftwerk Birseck AG) acquires 18 megawatt wind park in Italy

* Project is expected to produce 42 GWh annually and generate 4.8 million euros ($5.38 million)in annual revenues Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

