BRIEF-Safe Orthopaedics issues new tranche of OCABSA for 500,000 euros

May 24 Safe Orthopaedics SA :
* Safe Orthopaedics announces the issuance of a new tranche
of OCABSA representing a total debt debenture of 500,000 euros
($560,650.00)
* This tranche corresponds to 50 convertible notes with a
nominal value of 10,000 euros each, representing a total debt
debenture of 500,000 euros, with warrants attached.
* 400 tranche warrants may further be issued, should next
shareholders' meeting approve such issuance
* Should 500 tranche warrants be exercised By Safe
Orthopaedics, maximum total bond debenture will be 5.0 million
euros
($1 = 0.8918 euros)
