版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 03:36 BJT

BRIEF-Louis van Gaal leaves Manchester United

May 23 Manchester United Plc :

* Louis van Gaal leaves United

* A decision on a successor to van Gaal will be announced soon

* Van Gaal to leave Manchester United with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

