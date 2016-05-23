版本:
BRIEF-American Capital says Ares Capital has secured $460 mln to increase funding facility to $1 bln in connection with deal timing

May 23 American Capital Ltd:

* Ares Capital has secured $460 million to increase revolving funding facility from $540 million to $1 billion in connection with deal timing Source text - 1.usa.gov/25czTqn (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

