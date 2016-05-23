版本:
BRIEF-Dynatronics says executive VP of marketing, strategic planning to leave

May 23 Dynatronics Corp

* Larry k. Beardall , executive vice-president of marketing and strategic planning, will be leaving company

* Says beardall will also cease to serve as a member of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

