2016年 5月 24日 星期二 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Wright Medical Group announces secondary offering by selling shareholder

May 23 Wright Medical Group Nv

* Wright medical group n.v. Announces secondary offering of 6.2 million ordinary shares by selling shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

