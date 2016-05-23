版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-StemCells Inc files for rights offering for up to $30 mln

May 24 Stemcells Inc

* Files for rights offering for up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

