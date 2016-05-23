BRIEF-Dow Chemical, DuPont appoint Howard Ungerleider as CFO of DowDupont

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 23 Dow Chemical Co
* Dow and dupont announce senior leadership appointments for dowdupont
* Howard ungerleider will become chief financial officer for dowdupont
* Stacy fox will become general counsel for dowdupont
* Charles j. Kalil will become special counsellor to executive chairman of dowdupont
* Says edward d. Breen , chair and chief executive officer of dupont, will become chief executive officer of dowdupont
* Appointments will be effective upon completion of proposed merger transaction, which is expected to close in second half of 2016
* Says in addition to other duties, liveris will have responsibility for material science business
* Consummation of intended business separation transactions is not expected to exceed 18-24 months after merger close
* Says breen will have responsibility for agriculture and specialty products businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.