BRIEF-General Cable to sell North American automotive ignition wire business

May 23 General Cable Corp

* General cable announces agreement to sell its north american automotive ignition wire business

* General cable corp says deal valued at approximately $71 million

* Proceeds will be used to reduce outstanding borrowings.

* To sell its north american automotive ignition wire business to standard motor products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

