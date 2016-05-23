版本:
BRIEF-Viamedia files lawsuit against Comcast Spotlight

May 23 (Reuters) -

* Viamedia files suit against comcast for intentional, anticompetitive efforts disallowing Viamedia to compete in spot cable advertising- Court filing Source text : (1.usa.gov/1We1AgF) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

