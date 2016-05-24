版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 13:41 BJT

BRIEF-Lafargeholcim says Caroline Luscombe to join as head of organization and human resources

May 24 Lafargeholcim Ltd

* Says Caroline Luscombe to join Lafargeholcim as head of organization and human resources and Jean-Jacques Gauthier to be appointed country CEO of Algeria Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

