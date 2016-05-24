版本:
BRIEF-Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank appoints new CEO

May 24 Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank :

* John Haefelfinger appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer, he will assume this function on January 1, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1OKgHGI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

