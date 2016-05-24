版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 13:20 BJT

BRIEF-Aevis Victoria proposes distribution of CHF 0.55 per share

May 24 Aevis Victoria SA :

* Proposes distribution of 0.55 Swiss francs per share on July 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

