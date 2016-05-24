BRIEF-New Venturetec H1 2016 loss of $52.3 million

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
May 24 New Venturetec AG :
* H1 2015/2016 loss of $52.3 million compared with a profit of $14.6 million in the same period 2014/15
* H1 2015/2016 total income $980,660 versus $20.568 million year ago Source text - bit.ly/1YUarlv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: