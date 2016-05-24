版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 13:24 BJT

BRIEF-New Venturetec H1 2016 loss of $52.3 million

May 24 New Venturetec AG :

* H1 2015/2016 loss of $52.3 million compared with a profit of $14.6 million in the same period 2014/15

* H1 2015/2016 total income $980,660 versus $20.568 million year ago Source text - bit.ly/1YUarlv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐