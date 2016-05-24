版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 24日

BRIEF-Swisscom denies Comco allegations over sports content marketing

May 24 Swisscom AG

* Swisscom denies allegations made by Comco regarding marketing of sports programmes

* Swisscom and Cinetrade deny allegations and remain confident that they acted lawfully in marketing of sports content

* An appeal will be lodged with federal administrative court and, if necessary, federal supreme court Source text: here Further company coverage:

