中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 13:34 BJT

BRIEF-Evotec extends drug discovery alliance with Roche's Genentech

May 24 Evotec AG

* Evotec extends integrated drug discovery alliance with Genentech

* Genentech, a member of Roche Group, has extended its integrated drug discovery alliance with Evotec for a further three years to discover novel small molecule therapeutics

* No financial details were disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

