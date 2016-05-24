BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline and Innoviva report positive headline results in Salford Lung study

May 24 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* Co and Innoviva announced positive headline results from
innovative salford lung study in chronic obstructive pulmonary
disease
* Study showed that relvar ellipta 100/25mcg achieved a
superior reduction in exacerbations versus usual care, in
patients with copd
* Analyses remain ongoing and will be subject of future
publications and presentations
* Second salford lung study is currently being conducted in
asthma patients, with results expected in 2017
* For primary effectiveness analysis, in patients treated
there was statistically significant reduction in rate of
moderate or severe exacerbations
