BRIEF-Exco Resources streamlines board with concentrated equity ownership

May 24 Exco Resources Inc :

* Exco Resources, Inc. streamlines board of directors with concentrated equity ownership

* Expects liquidity utilization to average $10 million per month during 2016

* Exco has no debt maturities prior to July 2018.

* Currently has approximately $250 million of liquidity and, after giving effect to reduction of its 2016 capital budget to $85 million

* Restructuring program will target aggressive restructuring of gathering, transportation contracts, decreasing overhead, operating costs

* Restructuring program will also target modifying unprofitable contracts, and reducing debt

* Restructuring program to be directed by streamlined board that represent institutions that own or direct 140 million common shares