May 24 Oxigene Inc :

* Oxigene announces results of Phase 2 study of CA4P in recurrent ovarian cancer published in journal of clinical oncology

* Study met primary endpoint of improvement in progression free survival

* Preliminary data show improvement in overall survival of 2.6 months

* Preliminary median overall survival was longer for patients receiving CA4P combination than for control