May 24 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc :

* Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc shareowners approve transaction to create Coca-Cola European Partners Plc; closing expected in coming days

* Cola Enterprises Inc says a European Union listing prospectus is expected to be finalized on or about May 25, 2016