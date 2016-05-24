BRIEF-Greenbrier Companies to acquire 19.5 pct ownership stake in Amsted-Maxion Cruzeiro

May 24 Greenbrier Companies Inc

* Entered into an agreement to acquire a 19.5% ownership stake in Amsted-Maxion Cruzeiro for $10 million

* Greenbrier currently owns 19.5% of Greenbrier-Maxion while Amsted-Maxion Cruzeiro holds remaining 80.5% equity interest

* Upon exercising purchase options it holds, co can potentially own up to a 60% direct equity interest in greenbrier-maxion

* When co completes current investment in Amsted-Maxion Cruzeiro it will own 35% of outstanding equity of Greenbrier-Maxion

* Secured an option, subject to certain conditions, to acquire an additional 10% interest in Amsted-Maxion Cruzeiro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)