BRIEF-Coca-Cola announces new international structure

Coca-cola Co
* The Coca-Cola Company announces new international
structure, promotes key leaders
* Dan Sayre, will continue as president, Western Europe
* In Africa, two business units will be reconfigured to more
closely align operations with bottling operations on continent
* In Europe, Central,Southern Europe and Russia,
Ukraine,Belarus business units to be combined into a new
business unit-Central and Eastern Europe
* Will form Europe, Middle East, Africa group, consisting of
business units that currently make up Europe and Eurasia and
Africa groups
* Brian Smith, currently president of company's Latin
America group, will become president, EMEA group
* Company's bottling investments and North America groups
are not impacted by today's announcements
* Atul Singh, currently president of Asia Pacific group,
will transition to role of chairman, asia pacific group
