BRIEF-Coca-Cola announces new international structure

* The Coca-Cola Company announces new international structure, promotes key leaders

* Dan Sayre, will continue as president, Western Europe

* In Africa, two business units will be reconfigured to more closely align operations with bottling operations on continent

* In Europe, Central,Southern Europe and Russia, Ukraine,Belarus business units to be combined into a new business unit-Central and Eastern Europe

* Will form Europe, Middle East, Africa group, consisting of business units that currently make up Europe and Eurasia and Africa groups

* Brian Smith, currently president of company's Latin America group, will become president, EMEA group

* Company's bottling investments and North America groups are not impacted by today's announcements

* Atul Singh, currently president of Asia Pacific group, will transition to role of chairman, asia pacific group