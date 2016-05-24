BRIEF-Best Buy says current chief strategic growth officer Orie barry to be co's CFO

May 24 Best Buy Co Inc
* Best buy announces internal succession plan for company's
chief administrative and chief financial officer
* Current chief strategic growth officer to assume CFO role
* Cao and cfo sharon mccollam to step down at conclusion of
company's annual shareholder meeting in june
* Mccollam will remain with company in an advisory capacity
until end of fiscal year, january 28, 2017,
* Orie barry current chief strategic growth officer will
become company's chief financial officer at conclusion of
annual shareholder meeting
