May 24 Kinross Gold Corp :

* Unionized employees at Kinross Gold's Tasiast mine in Mauritania have today initiated strike action

* Kinross Gold Corp says company does not expect strike to affect development of Tasiast phase one expansion

* Remains open to re-commencing negotiations on a new collective agreement and to resolve other outstanding items with union representatives