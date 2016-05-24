BRIEF-Royal Canadian Mint says on track to achieve financial goals for current fiscal yr

May 24 Royal Canadian Mint :

* On track to achieve financial goals for current fiscal year

* Says revenues of $780.9 million in 13 weeks ended April 2, 2016

* Says consolidated profit before taxes of $13.2 million in 13 weeks ended April 2, 2016

* "Overall strong demand for bullion products has significantly increased revenues in Q1 of 2016"

* Number of ounces of gold and silver bullion coins sold in quarter are both up nearly 20 pct compared to last year's opening quarter

* Mint also declared and paid a higher than expected dividend of $31 million to Government of Canada