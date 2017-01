May 24 Xcel Energy Inc :

* Company expects wind to make up 24 percent of its electricity supply by 2020

* Expects to triple solar energy on its system by 2020

* Also ended coal operations at Black Dog plant in Minnesota and Cherokee unit 3 in Colorado

* Also ended coal operations at Black Dog plant as company works to reduce 25 percent of coal-fueled capacity it owns by 2018