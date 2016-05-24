BRIEF-Accu Holding postpones AGM dated June 17

May 24 Accu Holding AG :

* Postponement of AGM dated June 17, 2016

* Main reason for this decision are pending and open issues regarding finalization of annual report 2015, which would have to completed no later than 27 May 2016

* Replacement date will be set by board of directors at a later time