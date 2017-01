May 24 (Reuters) -

* Ryohin Keikaku likely will end March-May quarter of 2016 with 10% Y-O-Y increase in group operating profit to about 10.5 bln yen ($95.5 mln) - Nikkei

* Ryohin Keikaku sales probably will rise 10% to roughly 85 billion yen for March-May quarter of 2016 - Nikkei

* Ryohin Keikaku, for FY through Feb 2017, projects 9% rise in sales to 336.5 bln yen and a 10% increase in operating profit to 38 bln yen - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/25eAGqM (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)