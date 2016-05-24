BRIEF-Twitter to make changes to simplify tweets

May 24 Twitter
* Twitter says "in the coming months we'll make changes to
simplify tweets including what counts toward your 140
characters"
* Twitter says "@names in replies and media attachments
(like photos, gifs, videos, and polls) will no longer "use up""
characters
* Twitter says when replying to a tweet, "@names" will no
longer count toward the 140-character count
* Twitter says when adding attachments like photos, gifs,
videos, polls, or quote tweets, that media will no longer count
as characters within tweet
* Twitter says will be enabling the retweet button on one's
own tweets, so one can easily retweet or quote tweet oneself
* Twitter says changes to help simplify the rules around
tweets that start with a username; new tweets beginning with
username to reach all followers
* Twitter says new updates will be available over the coming
months
* Twitter says have plans to help users get even more from
tweets; exploring ways to make existing uses easier and enable
new ones
Source text - bit.ly/1s78BmY
