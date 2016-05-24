版本:
BRIEF-Abbvie IL-23 Inhibitor Risankizumab induces remission in Phase II Study

May 24 Abbvie Inc

* IL-23 inhibitor risankizumab induces remission in phase ii study in patients with moderate-to-severe crohn's disease

* Risankizumab was shown to be more effective than placebo in patients with moderately-to-severely active crohn's disease

* Risankizumab achieved higher rates of clinical response than placebo with nearly twice as many patients achieving clinical response

* After 12 weeks, 24% and 37% of patients achieved clinical remission with 200 mg and 600 mg risankizumab, compared with 15% receiving placebo

* Trial is ongoing and will evaluate patients up to 52 weeks

* Risankizumab was well tolerated in trial, with numerically fewer severe or serious adverse events in risankizumab treated patients versus placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

