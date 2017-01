May 24 Addus Homecare Corp

* Co,Units entered consent and amendment to second amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement dated as of Nov 10, 2015

* Second amendment provides for increase of revolving line of credit under the credit agreement by $25 million from $75 million