BRIEF-Franklin Covey says revolving line of credit raised to $30 mln

May 24 Franklin Covey Co
* Entered into fifth modification agreement to its existing
amended and restated secured credit agreement with Jpmorgan
Chase Bank, N.A.
* Says fifth modification agreement provides a term loan
from lender for $15.0 Mln- Sec filing
* Franklin says fifth modification agreement increases
maximum principal amount of revolving line of credit from $30.0
million to $40.0 million
* Franklin says fifth modification agreement will extend
maturity date of restated credit agreement from march 31, 2018
to march 31, 2019
