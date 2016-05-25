版本:
BRIEF-Resverlogix explores potential of Apabetalone in phase 3 Betonmace clinical study

May 24 Resverlogix Corp

* Potential of Apabetalone for treatment of high-risk diabetes and CKD is being explored in co's phase 3 Betonmace clinical study

* Says no increase in infections was reported in phase 2 trials

