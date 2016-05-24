BRIEF-Toyota to invest in Uber as part of new ridesharing collaboration

May 24 Toyota:
* Toyota and Uber to explore ridesharing collaboration
* Toyota Financial Services Corporation and Mirai Creation
Investment Limited Partnership are making a strategic investment
in Uber
* Toyota says co and Uber entered into MOU to explore
collaboration, starting with trials in ridesharing, in countries
where ridesharing is expanding
* Co and Uber also will explore collaboration in a variety
of other areas, such as developing in-car apps that support Uber
drivers
* Toyota says co and Uber will create new leasing options in
which car purchasers can lease their vehicles from Toyota
Financial Services
* Co and Uber to also establish a special fleet program to
sell Toyota and Lexus vehicles to Uber
* Car purchasers can can lease their vehicles from Toyota
Financial Services, cover lease payments through earnings
generated as Uber drivers
Source text: (toyota.us/20x0F9w)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)