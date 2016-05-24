BRIEF-Galapagos says completed end-of-Phase 2 FDA and EMA consultations in rheumatoid arthritis

May 24 Galapagos Nv
* Successful completion of end-of-phase 2 FDA and EMA
consultations in rheumatoid arthritis (RA)
* Completion of discussions with regulatory authorities in
US and Europe
* Discloses doses for Finch global phase 3 program with
filgotinib in RA
* Finch program will investigate efficacy and safety of 100
mg and 200 mg filgotinib once-daily, with dosing expected to
begin in Q3'16
* Finch phase 3 program will also contain a dedicated male
patient testicular safety study
* Gilead expects to initiate a phase 3 study with filgotinib
in Crohn's disease and a phase 2/3 study in ulcerative colitis
in Q3 '16
