BRIEF-HPE says "Deal is expected to be completed by March 2017" - CEO Meg Whitman on CSC merger

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says "Equity stake
in the new company of $4.5 bln or a 50 pct stake" - CEO MEG
WHITMAN on CSC merger
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says "Deal is
expected to be completed by March 2017" - CEO Meg Whitman on CSC
merger
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says "Expect $900 mln in
seperation charges regarding CSC merger, of which $300 mln in FY
2016" - Tim Stonesifer, CFO
* Mike Lawrie, CEO of CSC says "CSC and HPE will have long
term agreements in place to ensure current customer commitments
are fulfilled"- HPE conf call
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says "To finance sepration
charges, we will reduce the 2015 restructuring costs by about $1
billion" - Conf Call
