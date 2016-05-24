BRIEF-Treehouse Foods to close two manufacturing plants

May 24 Treehouse Foods Inc
* Treehouse foods announces plans to close Azusa, CA and
Ripon, WI facilities
* Azusa, California facility has approximately 660 employees
* Treehouse Foods Inc says full facility closure and end of
production at Azusa is expected to occur in Q2 of 2017
* Total costs to close Azusa and Ripon facilities are
expected to be approximately $17.0 million, or $0.19 per fully
diluted share
* Treehouse Foods Inc says full facility closure and end of
production at Ripon is expected to occur in q4 of 2016
* Does not expect supply disruptions during transition.
* Expects approximately $1.1 million of charges to be
incurred in Q2 of this year
* After evaluating various options, company has decided to
discontinue sugar wafer products due to declining demand
* Full facility closure and end of production at Ripon is
expected to occur in Q4 of 2016
* Expects approximately charges of $4.0 million on a
quarterly basis beginning in Q3 of 2016 through Q2 of 2017
