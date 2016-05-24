BRIEF-Choice Hotels says David White to step down as CFO on June 3

May 24 Choice Hotels International Inc
* Choice Hotels announces leadership appointments and
transition
* Announced promotion of two executives and a planned
transition of chief financial officer position.
* Chief operating officer Patrick S. Pacious has been
promoted to president and chief operating officer
* Choice Hotels International Inc says Scott E. Oaksmith has
been promoted to senior vice president, finance and chief
accounting officer
* Choice Hotels has hired Spencer Stuart to conduct an
executive search for a permanent CFO successor
* Says CFO David L. White will be transitioning from company
and will pursue other professional opportunitie
* Says White will step down as CFO on June 3rd but will
remain with company to assist with CFO transition
