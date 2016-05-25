BRIEF-Videocon says revenue from operations up 22.2 pct YOY to INR 28.56 bln

May 24 Videocon D2H Ltd

* Says revenue from operations grew 22.2% year on year to INR 28.56 billion

* Churn came in at 0.73% per month in fiscal 2016 as compared to 0.80% in fiscal 2015

* ARPU increased from inr 202 in q4fy15 to inr 214 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)