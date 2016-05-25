BRIEF-Videocon says revenue from operations up 22.2 pct YOY to INR 28.56 bln

BRIEF-Linear Technology Q2 earnings per share $0.50
* Linear Technology reports sequential increases in revenue, net income, and earnings per share. The company increases the quarterly dividend $0.01 to $0.33 per share
May 24 Videocon D2H Ltd
* Says revenue from operations grew 22.2% year on year to INR 28.56 billion
* Churn came in at 0.73% per month in fiscal 2016 as compared to 0.80% in fiscal 2015
* ARPU increased from inr 202 in q4fy15 to inr 214 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Linear Technology reports sequential increases in revenue, net income, and earnings per share. The company increases the quarterly dividend $0.01 to $0.33 per share
* FDA approves a generic of Xyrem with a REMS program Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHzIS9
* Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust - Deal for $49 million