BRIEF-Thunderbolt Pharma acquires rights to Dual Antagonist program from Astellas

May 24 Baxalta Inc

* Thunderbolt Inc acquired all rights to Astellas BAFF/APRIL Dual Antagonist program through an asset purchase agreement

* Says Baxalta, Mayo Clinic and VPD will each contribute to development costs associated with program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

