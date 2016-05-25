版本:
BRIEF-China Chuanglian acquires shares in Shenzhen Chuanglian Xinghui for RMB 5 mln

May 25 China Chuanglian Education Group

* Unit entered share transfer agreement in relation to buying shares in shenzhen chuanglian xinghui for rmb5 million

* After acquisition, equity interest of chuanglian xinghui that beijing chuanglian education owned will increase from 20% to 70%

* Deal in relation to acquisition of shares representing 50% equity interest in shenzhen chuanglian xinghui technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

