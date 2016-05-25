BRIEF-China Chuanglian acquires shares in Shenzhen Chuanglian Xinghui for RMB 5 mln

BRIEF-Almost Family says offering of 2.5 mln shares of stock
* Almost Family announces proposed offering of 2,500,000 shares of common stock
May 25 China Chuanglian Education Group
* Unit entered share transfer agreement in relation to buying shares in shenzhen chuanglian xinghui for rmb5 million
* After acquisition, equity interest of chuanglian xinghui that beijing chuanglian education owned will increase from 20% to 70%
* Deal in relation to acquisition of shares representing 50% equity interest in shenzhen chuanglian xinghui technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* United Continental Holdings sees Q1 consolidated CASM excluding fuel, profit sharing & third-party business expenses of 10.72 - 10.82 cents per ASM
* Servier agreed to defer deadline for payment of euro 5 million installment of principal from Jan 15, 2017 to July 15, 2017