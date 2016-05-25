BRIEF-Therametrics holding to sell its CRO business to Accelovance

BRIEF-Almost Family says offering of 2.5 mln shares of stock
* Almost Family announces proposed offering of 2,500,000 shares of common stock
May 25 Therametrics Holding AG :
* It has executed an agreement for the sale of its CRO business
* Entered into a share purchase agreement for the sale of THERAMetrics GmbH, THERAMetrics S.p.A., THERAMetrics CRU, S.r.l. and THERAMetrics S.r.l.- four of its clinical research organization subsidiaries in Germany, Italy and Romania - to Accelovance Europe Holding Limited, a UK subsidiary of Accelovance Inc.
* As part of the transaction, Accelovance, Inc. will assume management of Therametrics Inc.'s clinical program in the United States
* The purchase price consists of an initial consideration in shares of Accelovance Inc., and an earn-out component, to be paid in cash over three years Source text - bit.ly/25kZ3Xb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* United Continental Holdings sees Q1 consolidated CASM excluding fuel, profit sharing & third-party business expenses of 10.72 - 10.82 cents per ASM
* Servier agreed to defer deadline for payment of euro 5 million installment of principal from Jan 15, 2017 to July 15, 2017