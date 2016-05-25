BRIEF-Therametrics holding to sell its CRO business to Accelovance

May 25 Therametrics Holding AG :

* It has executed an agreement for the sale of its CRO business

* Entered into a share purchase agreement for the sale of THERAMetrics GmbH, THERAMetrics S.p.A., THERAMetrics CRU, S.r.l. and THERAMetrics S.r.l.- four of its clinical research organization subsidiaries in Germany, Italy and Romania - to Accelovance Europe Holding Limited, a UK subsidiary of Accelovance Inc.

* As part of the transaction, Accelovance, Inc. will assume management of Therametrics Inc.'s clinical program in the United States

* The purchase price consists of an initial consideration in shares of Accelovance Inc., and an earn-out component, to be paid in cash over three years